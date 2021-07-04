TNSCB gives better housing solutions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acknowledging issues with its approaches and suggesting better housing solutions, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) has released its ‘Resilient Urban Design’ framework (RUDF). The document states that as a result of the board’s existing approach, there were ‘monotonous blocks’ with its unintended residual spaces being allocated for social amenities and common areas.

“TNSCB has made a commitment to enhance the design quality of its projects and lay greater emphasis on providing a better living experience. This RUDF provides the basis for introducing such improvements,” it added. The framework highlights the importance of mixed use clusters; a combination of residential, commercial and cultural structures, as well as functioning commercial, institutional, social and relevant livelihood establishments.

A senior official of the Slum Clearance Board said, “For the Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge, wherein 1,152 houses are under construction, many of these components are already being incorporated.”

Activists have also raised a few concerns. “The document could have been made available in Tamil too. They could have also allowed the public to be a part of the process,” said Vanessa Peter, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) founder.