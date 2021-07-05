STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dam across Markandeya river in Karnataka casts shadow on Thenpennai-Palar interlinking in TN

Farmer leaders in Vellore region have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take effective measures to foil the bid of Karnataka to bring the dam into operation while pressurising the Centre on the issue

Published: 05th July 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Markandeya river on the outskirts of Karnataka. (Photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The construction of the dam across the Markandeya river at Yargol in neighbouring Karnataka is likely to cast a shadow over the much awaited Thenpennai-Palar river interlinking project because it is highly dependent on the surplus water of the Krishnagiri dam.

If the Karnataka government holds back water at the Yargol dam, it will lessen the flow into Pennaiyar and, subsequently, dim the prospects of the Krishnagiri dam receiving copious amount of water during the monsoon. It will have an adverse impact on the areas of northern Tamil Nadu downstream, relying upon the discharge from the reservoir for irrigation and drinking water purposes, according to farmer leaders.

“Firstly, if the Yargol dam across the Markandeya river is brought into operation, it will block water and reduce the flow into Pennaiyar. Subsequently, Thenpennai basin will not get much flow downstream during the monsoon,” says ‘Palar’ AC Venkatesan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association Coordination Committee.

He adds, “If the volume of water flowing into Thenpennai river reduces, it will affect agriculture in northern Tamil Nadu, particularly Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts.”

Moreover, the Yargol dam will also have ramifications on the much sought after Thenpennai-Palar river interlinking project, for which a detailed project report has been prepared.

“The Thenpennai-Palar interlinking project is dependent on surplus water of the Krishnagiri dam. If the flow falls short, the linking scheme may not bring the desired results,” notes Venkatesan, who had recently exposed the completion of the Yargol dam.

Farmer leaders in Vellore region have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take effective measures to foil the bid of Karnataka to bring the dam into operation while pressurising the Centre on the matter.

“The Tamil Nadu government should immediately approach the Supreme Court for ordering setting up of a tribunal to resolve the issue,” Venkatesan urges.

Echoing his views, ‘Palleri’ Raja, president of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, demands, “The Karnataka government’s intention is to deny water to Tamil Nadu. So, it has constructed the dam at Yargol and threatened to go ahead with the Mekedatu dam. The Centre must intervene on the matter and ensure our state receives the due share of water as per the agreements.”

It may be noted that the Thenpennai-Palar interlinking project envisages bringing 3 tmc water from Thenpennai river through a 54 km long open canal which would connect to Palar at Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district. The project would benefit Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts by providing water for irrigation in about 10,000 hectares.

Since Andhra Pradesh has constructed 29 check dams upstream of the Palar, the river almost runs dry downstream in northern Tamil Nadu leaving farmers pinning their hopes on the Thenpennai-Palar interlinking project.

