Former AIADMK Minister Rajenthra Balaji took away 1.50 tonne sweets home, alleges Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister SM Nasar

SM Nasar said he has adequate documents to support his claim and the government would take action after an enquiry.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:39 AM

Former AIADMK Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji

Former AIADMK Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SALEM: KT Rajenthra Balaji, Minister during the AIADMK regime, had last year taken away nearly 1.50 tonne sweets from the manufacturing unit of state-run milk producer, 'Aavin' here, Dairy Minister SM Nasar alleged here on Sunday.

Nasar said he has adequate documents to support his claim and the government would take action after an enquiry.

"Balaji has taken away 1.50 tonnes of sweets during last year's Deepavali festival season. We have adequate proof for that," he claimed while addressing reporters.

Nasar alleged that Balaji took the sweets home and later distributed it.

Balaji was Dairy Minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

"There are enough details, he has taken the sweets from here (manufacturing unit) without making any payment. We will be taking action after conducting a proper investigation", he said.

Earlier, he inspected the manufacturing unit of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation here.

Meanwhile, Nasar's claim echoed in the social media and the former AIADMK minister was targeted over the allegation.

'Aavin' is the popular brand name of several products of TNCMPF and the federation is also commonly referred to as 'Aavin'.

Nasar said some 'irregularities' have also taken place over job appointments at the dairy unit.

Jobs were secured through brokers or middle men, he alleged.

"We will investigate the matter and suitable action will be taken...", he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp