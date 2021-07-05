‘Jai Hind’ row: OPS slams Stalin government for ‘Union’ call

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday condemned the State government for terming the Central government as Union government, and he also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to expunge the remarks of ER Eswaran over ‘Jai Hind’ in the recently concluded Assembly session.

“Even tall leaders like CN Annaduari, Rajaji and Karunanidhi had accepted the term Central government. This move to address the Centre as Union Government is degrading and we won’t accept it."

"I also express sadness at ER Eswaran’s remark that TN stands tall by omitting ‘Jai Hind’ in Governor’s address. This is against Indian sovereignty, and the remarks must be expunged from Assembly records,” he said.