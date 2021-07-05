Lockdown effect: Suicide rate remains high in Tamil Nadu's central zone

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Suicide rate continues to be high in the central zone and over 1,300 suicides have been reported in the past six months in all the nine districts.

Experts have said that the extended lockdown has increased mental stress levels, leading to suicidal thoughts.

The lockdown, apart from creating a major impact on various sectors, has increased mental stress several fold, and a lot of people are taking the extreme step as they are unable to handle the pressure.

According to experts, though people are aware of the importance of counselling, they fail to talk it out and are left with stress and depressive thoughts staring at them on a daily basis, all of which lead to suicidal thoughts.

Reports from the central zone Inspector General of Police office said as many as 1,300 suicides were recorded in all nine districts in the first half of the year.

Topping the list, about 326 suicides (201 men, 102 women and 23 children) have been reported in Thanjavur. It was followed by Tiruchy with 170 suicides in its rural areas. In city limits, one suicide case on an average is reported every day.

Next on the list is Tiruvarur with 164 suicide cases. All other districts have reported more than 100 suicides, except Mayiladuthurai which has just 72 cases.

Speaking about the Tiruchy district, a senior police official said suicide cases in the rural areas in the whole of last year stood at 342.

Police sources said more people died by suicide over family and prolonging health issues.

Speaking to TNIE, D Randeep Rajkumar, a clinical psychologist, said, "Usually five out of 10 persons have been facing mental disturbance owing to several issues. The lockdown has affected the people both mentally and economically, which has led to the increase of stress. According to a recent study, four out of 40 persons have been found to have deep depression (suicidal thought) and the numbers are higher in metro cities. Though people are aware of the importance of counselling, they are unable to handle the stress owing to the lockdown."

The lockdown has also increased neurotic behaviour among adults, which leads to domestic violence, and, in turn, suicide. The depression ratio seems higher among children during the lockdown, as they are facing issues such as loneliness, lack of social connections and improper sleeping habits. All these push children into deep depression and deliberate self-harming syndrome.

If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health Department's helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Total number of suicides reported in 2021 till June 30 in central zone

Tiruchy: 170

Pudukkottai: 128

Karur: 101

Perambalur: 115

Ariyalur: 105

Thanjavur: 326 (23 children)

Thiruvarur: 164

Nagapattinam: 123

Mayiladuthurai: 72

Total number of victims under 18 years of age: 63 (18 boys and 45 girls)

Source: Central Zone IG office