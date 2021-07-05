STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MNC delegation meets Puducherry CM, keen to set up tech zone that will create 1 lakh jobs

The tech zone will house a tech park, hightech training centre, residential complex, shopping mall and amusement park, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s office

Published: 05th July 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

The CM chairing a meeting with a delegation of multinational companies (Express Photo | G Pattabiraman)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A delegation of CEOs from multinational companies called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday and discussed matters on investment to set up a tech zone and allied infrastructure spanning over 100 acres in Puducherry.

The delegation included CEOs of companies such as Paypal, Shell International, Caterpillar, Expeditas, Techways Germany, Amtex, KICL, SMEs in education, the ex-Nasscom chairman investment bankers and others.

The tech zone will house a tech park, hightech training centre, residential complex, shopping mall and amusement park, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s office. The investors propose to create one lakh jobs though the tech zone and attract huge revenues for the government.

This will also help the public in upscaling their skills and finding jobs locally and bring back the best talents from Puducherry who are presently outside and retain them here. Through the investment, the government will be able to help in improving the living standards of the people.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister along with ministers K Lakshminarayanan and D Djeacoumar and secretary, industries, E Vallavan. The delegation wanted the government to facilitate the investment with assistance in land acquision and industrial clearances, said Vallavan. They expressed interest in procuring land at Manapet village in Bahour Commune, he said. The government after hearing the industrial delegation asked them to submit their proposal at the earliest, said Vallavan.

