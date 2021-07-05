Tamil Nadu: ‘Stillborn’ girl comes to life at burial ground, put on ventilator support

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: A baby who was declared stillborn by doctors of the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni district on Sunday was found to be alive when she was taken to be buried.

Sources said the girl, born to Pilavendraraja and Fathima Mary at 8.40 am on Sunday was premature at 24 weeks.

“The doctors declared the girl stillborn as there was no movement. The baby was later handed over to the relatives,” they said, adding that when the girl was brought to a burial ground in Periyakulam, she started showing signs of life.

The baby was rushed back to the hospital, where she is on ventilator support now.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian ordered the dean of the medical college hospital, Dr Balajinathan, to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report to him.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Balajinathan said the child weighed only 700 g at birth and her breathing was not normal.

“We can’t say that she is out of danger now. She is on ventilator support. As per the Health minister’s order, a departmental enquiry is on. Once it is completed, a report will be submitted to the minister,” he said.

The baby’s family accused the doctors of carelessness, and said they had committed negligent goof ups in the past too.