As Stalin hands govt posts to allies, some DMK partymen fume

A DMK leader, on condition of anonymity, said he accepts the appointment of Pon Kumar of the Tamil Nadu Peasants and Workers Party as head of the Tamil Nadu Construction Employees Welfare Board.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin seems to have an accommodative approach towards his party’s allies as far as government appointments are concerned. The latest appointment was of veteran Congress leader Peter Alphonse, who has been picked to head the Tamil Nadu Minority Commission. The government is expected to make more appointments as there are about 30 posts in various public bodies in the State. While the DMK’s allies are happy with Stalin’s approach, a section of his partymen is fuming as their prospects have been affected.

A senior Congress functionary told Express, “Peter Alphonse’s appointment won’t be the last. We expect more Congressmen to get similar posts. Even in the previous DMK regime, the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi appointed Congressmen to the State Planning Commission and the Library Authority Committee. The head the Palm Products Development Board was also from the Congress.”Functionaries in other allied parties, such as the MDMK, also said their partymen are expecting such government posts, and added that some of their supporters could be made vice chancellors of universities.

On the other hand, a section of DMK second-rung leaders are unhappy. A DMK leader, on condition of anonymity, said he accepts the appointment of Pon Kumar of the Tamil Nadu Peasants and Workers Party as head of the Tamil Nadu Construction Employees Welfare Board. “He was an ally but was not allocated a seat in the polls and he campaigned for the party well. But the Congress already got 25 seats. So why give them such posts?”

Another DMK leader said there are DMK men who toil for years for the party and they must be rewarded. “The allies may desert us in the next polls,” the leader said. As more appointments will be made in the coming days, this may also help the DMK bargain with its allies when the local body polls are held.

MDMK watching in anticipation
Functionaries in other allied parties, such as the MDMK, also said their partymen are expecting government posts, and added that some of their supporters could be made vice chancellors of universities. A section of DMK second-rung leaders, however, are unhappy

Comments

