STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New device mandatory to obtain power connections

The TNERC has notified new provisions in this regard in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code. 

Published: 06th July 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has made it mandatory to install ‘Residual Current Device’ on new single-phase and three-phase connections to houses, shops, industries, hospitals, parks, street lights, temples, schools, and colleges. The device helps prevent electrical accidents and loss of lives, according to the commission. The TNERC has notified new provisions in this regard in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code. 

The device, considered life-saving by TNERC, instantly breaks an electrical circuit in the event of an accident, preventing serious harm to the victim. During supply installation for loads exceeding 10 KW (for big shops, malls, hospitals, godowns, large scale  industries), a common RCD must be installed at the point of supply with rated residual operating current of 300 milliampere, according to TNERC guidelines.

To avoid tripping in larger installations and to prevent loss of lives, circuits should be sub-divided according to loads, floors, or building portions. An independent RCD should be installed for each sub-divided circuit, so that lives in each portion of the building would be protected in the event of an electrical fault.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp