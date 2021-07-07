Special prayers conducted at native village Virugallur for Stan Swamy

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

TIRUCHY: A day after the death of Father Stan Swamy, his family members, friends and well-wishers conducted a special prayer at his native village of Virugallur on Tuesday. Stan Swamy, a prominent tribal activist, died at a private hospital in Mumbai, where he was treated after being arrested by National Investigation Agency under UAPA Act in October 2020. Several political leaders have been offering condolences.

At his native village, his family members put up a huge banner and allowed the public to pay their respects in front of Seven Dolours Church, where Stan Swamy last visited and conducted a prayer meeting in 2019. Three Jesuit fathers from St Joseph’s College, the alma mater of Stan Swamy, held a prayer meeting on Tuesday evening in the church, where public and family members participated. The college also posted a message in his memory on its website.

In the special prayers, a few family members, including Benitto (26), grand nephew of Stan Swamy, shared his memories. Although the family members had planned to conduct a silent procession on Tuesday, it was cancelled after police denied permission citing Covid.

S Martin, a social activist and admirer of Stan Swamy, said, “It is a sad day for us. I met him for the first time in 1979, when Stan had come to St Joseph College to give a lecture. Since that day, I have been inspired by his dedication to tribals and how he fought for their cause. The crimes Stan committed were just that he fought against displacement of tribal people, demanded the implementation of land rights for people living in forest and dedicated his life for their welfare. He is my role model in life.”

Incidentally, Martin also participated and led the protest in support of Stan Swamy, held in 2020. Similarly, a homage meeting was hosted by Tiruchy East MLA and founder of Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, Inigo Irudayaraj, at Nal Ayyan Nilayam at Melapudur on Tuesday. Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, a charitable association working for religious minorities, played a major role in organising the protest in support of Stan Swamy.