Tiruchy: Farmers block road against Mekedatu project

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers staged a protest against the Karnataka government’s decision to implement Mekedatu project, by holding skull in their hands, near the collectorate in Tiruchy on Tuesday. They were led by Ayyakannu, President of Association for Interlinking National-South Indian Rivers.

Ayyakannu said, “The construction of a new reservoir at Mekedatu will cause massive impact on delta farmers. It will prevent the release of excessive water during floods.” After the ministers received a petition from the farmers regarding the issue, KN Nehru assured them that necessary steps will be taken, following which they dispersed.