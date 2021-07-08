STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L Murugan’s meteoric rise to Union Cabinet berth

BJP State president L Murugan on Wednesday took the next step in his political ladder by joining the Union Cabinet as a Minister of State.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan

CHENNAI: BJP State president L Murugan on Wednesday took the next step in his political ladder by joining the Union Cabinet as a Minister of State. He was elevated after a 16-month stint as the party’s Tamil Nadu unit president. Two months ago, the 44-year-old had missed the opportunity to become a member of the State Assembly from Dharapuram constituency by a margin of just 1,393 votes.

Murugan, along with the four BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, had been camping in New Delhi for the past few days. They called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi first and then, many senior leaders and ministers of the party at the national capital. Clad in a white dhoti and shirt, Murugan on Wednesday took the oath of office and oath of secrecy in English by swearing on God.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, “It is a rare opportunity to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. What is given to me is not a responsibility but a service.” During his stint as the State unit president, the BJP opened its account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a long gap.

Ahead of elections, Murugan had also caused widespread discussion by a Vel Yatra, taken out throughout the State. Murugan is also the second leader from Dalit community to head the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, after SP Kirubanithi held the post two decades ago. 

Annamalai in contention for top post

A functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days, Murugan had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Salem (Reserved) Constituency in 2011.

Meanwhile, as Murugan has assumed office as an Union minister, there are many names doing the rounds for the next president of the State unit. The names include former IPS officer and State vice-president K Annamalai, BJP’s legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran, another vice-president Karuppu M Muruganandam and former president of the State unit CP Radhakrishnan.

Sources said unlike the past when the BJP high command took nearly eight months to appoint L Murugan as State chief after Tamilisai Soundararajan became Telangana Governor, the BJP is likely to announce the successor to Murugan within a few days. Sources added that the leadership wants young blood to take over the reins in the State, to keep the party in the limelight throughout the year.

