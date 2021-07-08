Mekedatu: Durai Murugan reassures TN, vows to prevent Karnataka from constructing dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan assured that the Tamil Nadu government would prevent Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu reservoir. In a press statement, the minister stated that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said his government would legally execute the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir on Cauvery river.

He recalled the letter of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who wrote to Yediyurappa that Karnataka should drop the Mekedatu project since it would affect the farmers of Tamil Nadu who cultivate Samba and Kuruvai crops over lakhs of acres depending on Cauvery water.

He further assured that to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers, the government will vehemently oppose any attempt of the Karnataka government to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu or at any other place and will take legal efforts to stop it.

Durai Murugan had informed on Tuesday that the Union Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, assured that the Mekedatu project won’t take off without the consent of Tamil Nadu.