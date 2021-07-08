Stalin opens obstetrics block at Tiruvarur GH

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care services block at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, built at the cost Rs 10.5 crore.

He inspected equipment bought at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore, emergency wards, blood bank and other facilities at the hospital. Earlier in the day, he received petitions from the pubic on South Main Street.

On his way to the hospital, he stopped at Odampokki river bridge and inquired about the desilting works being carried out. Ministers Ma Subramanian, K N Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Siva V Meyyanathan, were present along with him. On Tuesday night, Stalin along with his family members visited the memorial of his paternal grandmother Anjugathammal located at Kattur village near Tiruvarur.