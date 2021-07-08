STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trains rescheduled due to maintenance works

Southern Railway made major changes in the operation of trains to facilitate engineering maintenance at Katpadi between July 8 and 10.

Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway made major changes in the operation of trains to facilitate engineering maintenance at Katpadi between July 8 and 10.

Trains reschedule
Train No. 02679, Chennai Central - Coimbatore Express Special leaving Chennai at 2.30 pm on July 8 and 10 is rescheduled to leave at 4.30 pm. Train No. 02695, Chennai Central - Trivandrum Express Special will leave Chennai at 4.35 pm on July 8 & 10 instead of 3.20 pm.

Train No. 02607, Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be operated from Chennai with a delay of 75 minutes. It will leave Chennai at 4.45 pm instead of 3.30 pm on July 8 and 10.

Train No. 06597, Yeswantpur - Howrah Weekly Express Special will leave Yeswantpur at 12.5 pm instead of the scheduled time of 9:55 am on July 8th. Train No. 02246, Yeswantpur - Howrah Duronto Special leaving Yeswantpur at 11 am will leave at 1 pm on July 8.

Diversion
Train No. 06170, Villupuram - Purulia Express Special leaving Villupuram Junction at 12:05 pm on July 10 is diverted via Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Melpakkam and Tiruttani while skipping stoppages at Tiruvannamalai, Vellore Cantonment and Katpadi.

Train No. 06169, Purulia - Villupuram Express Special leaving Purulia at 10 am July 9th is diverted via Melpakkam, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram skipping stoppages at Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment and Tiruvannamalai.

Partial cancellation
Train No. 06628, Mangalore - Chennai Central Mangalore Express Special leaving Mangalore at 11.45 pm on July 9 is partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Chennai Central. 

Train No. 06627, Chennai Central - Mangalore Express Special leaving Chennai Central at 11:35 am July 8 and 10 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Jolarpettai.

