Tiruchy-Hyderabad flights to resume from July 12

With Indigo airlines resuming operations to Hyderabad, travel operators in the city are expecting more domestic operations after runway re-carpeting works are finished. 

Published: 09th July 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy airport

Tiruchy airport (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Here is some good news for flyers. IndiGo airlines has decided to resume its daily flight operations between Tiruchy and Hyderabad from Monday (July 12). The flight would take off from Tiruchy at 6:40 pm and reach Hyderabad at 9:05 pm, and start from there at 3:40 pm and reach here at 5:55 pm. 

At present, the airport has domestic operations only to Chennai and Bengaluru.

With the airline resuming operations to Hyderabad, travel operators in the city are expecting more domestic operations after runway re-carpeting works are finished. 

"Currently, we don't have scheduled international operations due to the pandemic. Therefore, domestic operations are crucial. At present, we have two flights from Tiruchy to Chennai and one to Bengaluru. If re-carpeting works are finished, it is likely more domestic operations will begin," said N Ramesh, a city-based travel agent.

Airport officials said efforts were on to complete the re-carpeting works at the earliest. The re-carpeting works are going on between 11:30 pm and 8 am and are expected to finish by August, said an officer.

