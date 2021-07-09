Torrential showers bring copious flow into Palar river, flood warning issued in Tirupathur

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATHUR: Thanks to overnight torrential showers in catchment areas and overflowing of a check dam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Palar river and Mannar river in Tirupathur district witnessed heavy inflow of water on Friday.

The Mannar river recorded a flow of about 8000 cusecs of water on Friday as the catchment areas in Velathikamanipenda received a good amount of rainfall, according to officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Tamil Nadu.

Locals said that it was for the first time in over fifty years that they saw such a huge volume of water flowing down the stream on the river, a tributary of the Palar.

As the check dam in Pullur across the Palar river in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh began to brim, the Vaniyambadi stretch of the river began swelling.

“The volume of water received in the Palar river in Vaniyambadi could be between 12000 cusecs and 14000 cusecs on Friday because of water flowing down from Pullur check dam and Mannar river,” said an official of the WRD.

The Palar river is witnessing such copious flow after about five years.

Sub-paths and low-level bridges in certain places including Ambalur were submerged in the flood waters.

The Jalagamparai falls in the district too witnessed heavy flooding.

Tirupathur district collector Amar Kushawha visited the flooded areas and advised local residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Tirupathur TCS recorded 73 mm rainfall while Alangayam received 72 mm.

Meanwhile, parts of Vellore and Ranipet districts too were pounded by rains. Ammundi in Vellore district received the highest amount of 70 mm followed by Vellore city with 37 mm and Melalathur with 31.40 mm.

Owing to heavy flooding, a key road link at Amirthi in Vellore district was cut off.

In Ranipet district, Walajah received 77.4 mm, Arcot 75 mm, Ammur 66 mm and Kalavai 58.2 mm.