STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Torrential showers bring copious flow into Palar river, flood warning issued in Tirupathur

As the check dam in Pullur across the Palar river in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh began to brim, the Vaniyambadi stretch of the river began swelling

Published: 09th July 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Flood waters submerged a low-level bridge in Tirupathur district thanks to overnight heavy rains (Photo | Special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATHUR: Thanks to overnight torrential showers in catchment areas and overflowing of a check dam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Palar river and Mannar river in Tirupathur district witnessed heavy inflow of water on Friday.

The Mannar river recorded a flow of about 8000 cusecs of water on Friday as the catchment areas in Velathikamanipenda received a good amount of rainfall, according to officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Tamil Nadu.

Locals said that it was for the first time in over fifty years that they saw such a huge volume of water flowing down the stream on the river, a tributary of the Palar.

As the check dam in Pullur across the Palar river in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh began to brim, the Vaniyambadi stretch of the river began swelling.

“The volume of water received in the Palar river in Vaniyambadi could be between 12000 cusecs and 14000 cusecs on Friday because of water flowing down from Pullur check dam and Mannar river,” said an official of the WRD.

The Palar river is witnessing such copious flow after about five years.

Sub-paths and low-level bridges in certain places including Ambalur were submerged in the flood waters.

The Jalagamparai falls in the district too witnessed heavy flooding.

Tirupathur district collector Amar Kushawha visited the flooded areas and advised local residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Tirupathur TCS recorded 73 mm rainfall while Alangayam received 72 mm.

Meanwhile, parts of Vellore and Ranipet districts too were pounded by rains. Ammundi in Vellore district received the highest amount of 70 mm followed by Vellore city with 37 mm and Melalathur with 31.40 mm.

Owing to heavy flooding, a key road link at Amirthi in Vellore district was cut off.

In Ranipet district, Walajah received 77.4 mm, Arcot 75 mm, Ammur 66 mm and Kalavai 58.2 mm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palar Mannar river Tirupathur
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp