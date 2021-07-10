Irula tribals of century-old hamlet in Chengalpet at mercy of elements

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “During the 2015 floods, our houses were washed away. We had to rebuild it again with stones and straw. We have not received a permanent housing despite our living here for a century,” said 78-year-old K Manikandan from the Irular tribal community in Pazhaveli village of Chengalpet district.

Around 80 kilometers from Chennai, this Irular hamlet of 38 families is tucked far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The tribals live on a hill area in huts built with bricks and straws. “We have lived here for three generations and for more than 100 years. Our petitions to get land ownership (pattas) have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

Saroja, in her 50s, said that the straw-roof does not withstand the might of rain. “We spent most of the rainy days drenched even inside our huts. It was only recently that a local panchayat clerk gave us a tarpaulin sheet,” she said. During nights, snakes and other creature from the hill slither into their huts.

Pensions denied

Selvi, who was sitting outside her house with her daughter, said that her husband had passed away a few years ago and that she had applied for widow pension multiple times. “The officials always had a reason to send me away. I gave up,” she said, adding that she didn’t have a source of income, and that she depended on neighbours for food.

Similarly, D Subramanian, who is physically challenged, has not received his disability allowance. “The officials said I have to get a certificate from Government Chengalpet Hospital. It is around ten kilometers away and I don’t have any money for transport. When I went there once last year, the officials made me wait for long and then told me to come another day. I went again and they gave another reason to delay the process,” said Subramanian, who is 46-years-old. 78-year-old Manikandan also said that he had applied for old-age pension but didn’t get any.

Residents of the hamlet said that only a clerk, who took charge in the panchayat in 2020, visits regularly, out of his own concern. “We filed multiple petitions for housing and pensions. All fell on deaf ears,” said 53-year-old Chandru, the hamlet’s head who voices the concerns of his people.

Chengalpet District Secretary of TN Tribals’ Association M Azhagesan said housing, healthcare, and sanitation are basic rights of human beings. “We have submitted multiple petitions through our association. None of them has been addressed,” he said. The tribals. who don’t have many possessions, live by selling firewood, looking after farmlands, and, sometimes, fishing.