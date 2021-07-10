STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Irula tribals of century-old hamlet in Chengalpet at mercy of elements

Around 80 kilometers from Chennai, this Irular hamlet of 38 families is tucked far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Published: 10th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

A woman with a baby inside her crumbling mud hut at an Irular hamlet in Pazhaveli village in Chengalpet. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A woman with a baby inside her crumbling mud hut at an Irular hamlet in Pazhaveli village in Chengalpet. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “During the 2015 floods, our houses were washed away. We had to rebuild it again with stones and straw. We have not received a permanent housing despite our living here for a century,” said 78-year-old K Manikandan from the Irular tribal community in Pazhaveli village of Chengalpet district. 

Around 80 kilometers from Chennai, this Irular hamlet of 38 families is tucked far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The tribals live on a hill area in huts built with bricks and straws. “We have lived here for three generations and for more than 100 years. Our petitions to get land ownership (pattas) have fallen on deaf ears,” he said. 

Saroja, in her 50s, said that the straw-roof does not withstand the might of rain. “We spent most of the rainy days drenched even inside our huts. It was only recently that a local panchayat clerk gave us a tarpaulin sheet,” she said. During nights, snakes and other creature from the hill slither into their huts.  

Pensions denied
Selvi, who was sitting outside her house with her daughter, said that her husband had passed away a few years ago and that she had applied for widow pension multiple times. “The officials always had a reason to send me away. I gave up,” she said, adding that she didn’t have a source of income, and that she depended on neighbours for food.

Similarly, D Subramanian, who is physically challenged, has not received his disability allowance. “The officials said I have to get a certificate from Government Chengalpet Hospital. It is around ten kilometers away and I don’t have any money for transport. When I went there once last year, the officials made me wait for long and then told me to come another day. I went again and they gave another reason to delay the process,” said Subramanian, who is 46-years-old. 78-year-old Manikandan also said that he had applied for old-age pension but didn’t get any.

Residents of the hamlet said that only a clerk, who took charge in the panchayat in 2020, visits regularly, out of his own concern. “We filed multiple petitions for housing and pensions. All fell on deaf ears,” said 53-year-old Chandru, the hamlet’s head who voices the concerns of his people. 

Chengalpet District Secretary of TN Tribals’ Association M Azhagesan said housing, healthcare, and sanitation are basic rights of human beings. “We have submitted multiple petitions through our association. None of them has been addressed,” he said. The tribals. who don’t have many possessions, live by selling firewood, looking after farmlands, and, sometimes, fishing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chengalpet Irular
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp