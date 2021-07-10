Lt Governor appeals to Puducherry CM to expedite the allotment of ministerial portfolios

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With portfolios yet to be allotted to ministers in the NDA government led by N Rangasamy in Puducherry even after two weeks of their induction, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday requested the CM to expedite the process in the larger interests of the union territory.

"I cannot interfere in politics. But as someone who cares about this state, I would like to convey to the Chief Minister my wish that a healthy environment should be created for the Cabinet to function as soon as possible," said Dr Tamilisai.

It may be noted that 13 days have passed since the five ministers (three from AINRC and two from BJP) were sworn in on June 27. But with portfolios yet to be allotted to the Ministers, they have no specific work to do.

The Lieutenant Governor also looked ahead, stating that every effort will be made to make Puducherry a better tourist destination in consultation with the Minister of Tourism. During the last three months of the President's rule, a plan has been drawn up to improve Puducherry, she said.

More jobs will be created in Puducherry through this. Steps have also been taken to develop Puducherry Airport. Tamil Nadu will also benefit if the Puducherry airport is expanded and hence she said she had met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin in person and requested him to provide the land (in Tamil Nadu area bordering the Airport) necessary for expansion, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Chief Secretary has been directed to prepare an action plan. The Puducherry Chief Minister is also holding a meeting with industrial investors and complete focus on development projects will be given after the Covid pandemic.

The Lieutenant Governor, who inaugurated a Covid vaccine festival in the fishing village of Veerampattinam on Saturday, said that now people in Puducherry are coming forward for vaccination after their initial reluctance and commended the Health department for their role in this.

Schools will be reopened at any time once the situation improves. Therefore all teachers should be vaccinated within a specified period of time. If vaccinations proceed at the same pace, there is no doubt that Puducherry will be 100% vaccinated by August 15, she emphasised.

The World Health Organization might have warned of a third wave, but there is no need to worry about it if people are vaccinated, she underlined.

Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan also said that she will be getting her second jab amidst tribals in Telangana.

Dr Tamilisai, who is also the Governor and had received the first dose of the vaccine in Puducherry, said this was to create awareness on vaccination among the tribals there.