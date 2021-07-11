Expelled AIADMK minister Thoppu ND Venkatachalam set to join DMK on Sunday

By Express News Service

ERODE: Former AIADMK minister Thoppu ND Venkatachalam, who was expelled from the party, is set to join the ruling DMK along with his supporters, in Chennai on Sunday. Venkatachalam, who contested independently in the recent Assembly election after being denied an AIADMK ticket, said that the party high command had failed to recognise his hard work.

“The AIADMK won all eight constituencies in Erode district when I was the district secretary in 2011 and 2016. Former CM Jayalalithaa was fond of me and gave me a chance to work for the party in the district. I had been a supporter of Jayalalithaa even when the AIADMK was split in 1988,” he said.

Extolling the work of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Venkatachalam said he was drawn towards Stalin’s humility and his commitment to upholding democratic principles by hearing the views of people and opposition parties.

“After Stalin took charge, Covid-prevention activities were taken up on a war-footing and a building with additional beds was set up at Perundurai,” he said. The former minister hoped Stalin would prioritise the Athikadavu-Avinashi project and Kodiveri drinking water scheme and complete them soon.

