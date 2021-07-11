STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET hampered govt-school students’ edu: CPI(M)

According to the petitioner, the Justice AK Rajan committee is merely a fact-finding body to review and study the impact of NEET in Tamil Nadu, and does not affect the rights of any person.

Published: 11th July 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru

Representational Image. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), in its plea to the Madras High Court, has stated that after the introduction of NEET, the number of government school students securing government seats in medical colleges has dropped drastically.

The submission was made by the CPI(M), seeking impleadment in a petition moved by BJP State general secretary Karu Nagarajan challenging the constitution of a nine-member committee by the ruling DMK government to study the impact of NEET on socially-deprived students. CPI(M) State secretary K Balakrishnan said Nagarajan’s petition was premature and liable to be dismissed. 

According to the petitioner, the Justice AK Rajan committee is merely a fact-finding body to review and study the impact of NEET in Tamil Nadu, and does not affect the rights of any person. The petitioner alleging that the exercise is futile and a waste of public money shows his lack of application of mind, the submission stated.

Before the introduction of NEET in 2017, there were 22 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. Ninety per cent of students admitted to these colleges were from government schools, aided schools or low-cost private schools teaching the State Board syllabus.

 In 2016, a total of 600 students from Tamil-medium government schools joined medical courses. However, after the introduction of NEET, the number of government school students securing seats in government medical colleges dropped to a paltry five in 2017, seven in 2018, and zero in 2019, he added. 
The petition is expected to be heard on July 13 by the first bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, along with the batch of impleading applications moved by various parties against the BJP plea.

‘Govt-school students hit hard by exam’ 
Before NEET, 90% of students at TN govt medical colleges were from govt schools, aided schools or low-cost private schools teaching the State Board syllabus. But after NEET, the number dropped to a five in 2017, seven in 2018, and zero in 2019, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET CPI(M)
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp