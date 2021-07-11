STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘People, parties must unite against BJP’s plan to divide TN’

CPI, CPM ask Union govt to issue clarification on reports about forming Kongu Nadu

Published: 11th July 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning reports that the BJP-led Union government plans to form a Kongu Nadu by dividing Tamil Nadu, the CPI and CPM on Saturday called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to stand united, cutting across party lines, to thwart this “mischievous game”. They also sought an immediate clarification from the Union government on the issue.

“If the report about creating Kongu Nadu is true, it will have a far reaching impact on the country. The CPI strongly condemns this separatist tendency of the BJP,” CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said in a statement issued in Chennai.

Mutharasan further said the attempt to create Kongu Nadu would be tantamount to holding the tiger by its tail. The BJP-led government split Jammu and Kashmir into three in 2019 and the unrest there still continues, he added.

Expressing apprehensions that the BJP and RSS were spreading separatist views targeting western districts, Mutharasan said, “This idea will sow the seeds of hatred among people living in peace in the western region. It will also end up as an effort to hold the tiger by its tail. The people of western districts and of the entire State will never accept this idea.”

Meanwhile, CPM secretary K Balakrishnan, speaking at Pudukkottai, said, “The people of Tamil Nadu will never give room for the State to be divided. If the BJP tries to enter Tamil Nadu through the backdoor, it will face the consequences. All political parties should stand united to thwart this evil design of the BJP. The idea of Kongu Nadu will lead the country down a dangerous path.”

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Jawahirullah said the poisonous idea of Kongu Nadu should be nipped in the bud. “In every election, political parties’ strength will reduce or increase in some areas. But using that as an excuse, if the Union government acts with a separatist tendency, it will become a big danger to the Union of India.”

Meanwhile, following a report in a Tamil daily about the creation of Kongu Nadu which lacked any substantiation, BJP supporters on Twitter kept the issue alive throughout the day by holding discussions on the matter. Hashtags for and against Kongu Nadu were trending on Twitter.

Comments(2)

  • Sami
    SO you are ok with TN raking up seperation issue but not with bifurcating TN...Get lost.
    5 hours ago reply

  • Sankaramani

    Separatist ideas are creation of DMK and its allies. Tamilnadu (DMK)will be ready to separate from India, but why make hue and cry when the same idea is further extended by Centre.let DMK and it’s allies accept they are part of the great Bharath,if not they will be paid for in the same coin
    1 day ago reply
