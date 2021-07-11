STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools and colleges in Puducherry to reopen on July 16: CM 

No COVID-19 death was reported in Puducherry on Sunday, while the number of fresh cases stood at 145.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges in Puducherry will reopen on July 16.

"Colleges will reopen on July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day," Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Sunday.

He was speaking to reporters after submitting to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the list of portfolios for allocation to his newly inducted five ministerial colleagues.

The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

  • ahan
    welcome move to be followed by all; Place for education is only schools/ colleges
    17 hours ago reply
