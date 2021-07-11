STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli highway expansion project bypasses axing long-standing trees

The highways officials had begun chopping off the trees along the road for the expansion project. Over 100 trees near Tiruchendur and 50 trees near Seithunganallur have been cut so far.

Published: 11th July 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre picketing vehicles on the road condemning the cutting of trees for the road expansion project | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 1,000 trees have been marked to be cut along Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli state highway, running along the southern bank of the Thamirabarani river,  for the expansion of the stretch for Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project (CKICP).

However, the road would be laid along the northern bank of the river Thamirabarani for a distance of 12.95 km to avoid cutting old trees, damaging archaeological sites and acquisition of residential areas, said a senior State Highways department official. The highways officials had begun chopping off the trees along the road for the expansion project. Over 100 trees near Tiruchendur and 50 trees near Seithunganallur have been cut so far.

The green activists have been protesting against the tree cutting along the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli stretch. Naam Tamilar party cadre took the issue to the road at Ammanpuram and picketed vehicles to save the trees. NTK functionary Crystantine Rajasekar said that the stretch between Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli has a number of old trees of more than 100 years of age.

Many of the trees are the roosting place for several hundred bats. Cutting down the trees will cause environmental damage, he claimed. According to State Highways officials, a stretch of 50.59 kilometres from Tiruchendur to VM Chatram in Tirunelveli, is being widened on either side of the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp