After four months, Puducherry's daily coronavirus tally falls below 100

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid testing. (Photo| EPs/parveen negi)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry on Monday reported less than 100 new coronavirus cases in a single day after a gap of four months with the union territory logging 81 infections.

Two more people-one each from the Puducherry and Karaikal regions- succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday, taking the toll to 1,771, Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The Puducherry region added 81 fresh cases followed by Mahe (11), Karaikal (6) and Yanam (one).

The Health department Director said the union territory reported less than 100 cases in a single day after a gap of nearly four months.

It had reported 86 new cases on March 25. The fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of swabs of 4,214 people. Among the two deceased was a 89-year old person who did not have any comorbidity.

Mohan Kumar said there were 1,413 active cases in the union territory with 246 of them in hospitals and the remaining 1,167 in home isolation.

While 171 patients recovered and were discharged from healthcare facilities in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the union territory stood at 1,15,873, he added.

The Department of Health has examined so far 13,90,973 swabs and it was found that 11,88,204 of them were negative.

The test positivity rate today was 1.82 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.33 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 37,530 healthcare workers and 22,942 frontine workers have been inoculated so far.

He said 4,23,271 people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years without comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.

In all, 5,92,907 persons including those who received the second dose have been covered under the vaccination programme.

The Health Department is holding a vaccination festival for the second time in the union territory for three days from July 10.

The effort of the department is to achieve cent per cent coverage and ensure that Puducherry emerged a totally vaccinated union territory by August 15, official sources said.

