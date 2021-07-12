STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After social media message, crowd throngs TN Secretariat to submit grievance petitions to Stalin 

Beginning from the entrance of the secretariat, the crowd stretched as far as the end of the RBI subway with residents from various parts of the city and even suburbs patiently waiting to meet him

Published: 12th July 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

TN secretariat

Residents wait impatiently for their turn to submit their grievance petitions to CM Stalin outside Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unprecedented crowd of around 1,500 people from various parts of the city thronged the state secretariat here on Monday following an unconfirmed message on social media and a few newspapers that Chief Minister MK Stalin would be receiving petitions from the public to redress their grievances.

Just after the social media message, Information Department officials on Sunday night told reporters that there is no such move or programme scheduled for the Chief Minister on Monday. However, people started arriving at the secretariat early in the morning. The Chief Minister who chaired an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu issue came to know that a large number of people were waiting for him. Following this, on his way home, Stalin got down from his car and received petitions from some of those waiting at the Secretariat. CM Cell officials received petitions from the rest of the people gathered.

The CM had earlier announced the creation of a new department 'CM in your constituency' that will address people's grievances within 100 days. But now the public were under the impression that the CM was meeting them himself. Beginning from the entrance of the secretariat, the crowd stretched as far as the end of the RBI subway with residents from various parts of the city and even suburbs patiently waiting to meet him.

Civic activist David Manohar, who reached the secretariat at 7 am and waited for a long time, said, "I came to meet the CM on an issue concerning encroachment of a part of my land. Though I had raised the issue with many officials and filed RTIs, no action has been taken."

Prem Chander, a resident from Pallavaram, also said that he visited the secretariat to hand over a petition regarding a land dispute. "The local officials did not help," said Chander. Priyadharshini, a solid waste management activist from the OMR, said, "I am facing threats from local politicians when I try to expand solid waste management work in the Pudupakkam panchayat. I also wish to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister some more issues."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Secretaria grievance petitions TN secretariat CM in Your Constituency MK Stalin
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp