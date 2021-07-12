Back to square one: Superstar Rajinikanth says 'will reconsider entering politics'

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth who had declared seven months ago that he would neither enter politics nor launch his political party due to his ill health, on Monday said he would take a decision on whether to enter politics or not after discussing with the office-bearers of Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram (RMM).

Talking to reporters ahead of his meeting with the office-bearers of RMM, the actor said "Questions about whether the Mandram should continue or not; what are the duties of the Mandram hereafter and whether I would be entering politics in future or not are lingering in the minds of the office-bearers of RMM as well as my fans. I will discuss these issues with the office-bearers of RMM and after that, will let you (reporters) know the decisions taken."

The actor also said he could not meet the office-bearers of the RMM for quite some time since the shooting for Annathe film got delayed. Later, Coronavirus-related developments also postponed the meeting. After that, he visited the United States for a medical checkup and returned home a few days ago.

On December 29, 2020, in a three-page statement, Rajinikanth had expressed regret and said it pained him to make such an announcement not to enter politics after having said he would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. “With profound regret I say that I will neither be launching my political party nor entering politics. Nobody can understand my pain in making this decision,” the actor had said.