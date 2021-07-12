Devala school offers stipend of Rs 1,000 to new students

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a novel means to boost enrollment, the management of Government Higher Secondary School at Devala in the Nilgiris district announced a one-time stipend of Rs 1,000 to students admitted in Classes 6 to 8, using contributions from teachers.

The school launched the initiative as only four students were studying in classes 6 to 8. Headmaster (in-charge) V Krishnakumar attributed the low enrolment to students opting for middle and high schools in their vicinity. S hortly after the announcement, Krishnakumar said two boys got enrolled in classes 6 and 7. “The stipend for students has been gaining traction.

We expect this initiative to bear fruit in the coming days,” he said, adding that the stipend would especially help the families of students who hail from an economically poor background. The teachers have created pamphlets to publicise the facilities available in the school.

Equipped with a smart classroom, a computer lab, separate western toilets for boys and girls, the government school is as good as any private institution, they said. “We are planning to distribute the pamphlets to the students and their parents to keep them informed about our school’s facilities,” said Krishnakumar.