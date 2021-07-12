Left with little options, Pudukkottai teenager takes up menial labour to fend for family after parents’ death

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: He is all of 16 but Hariharan has already become the man of the house. Adding to the grief of his mother’s demise five years ago was his father’s passing a few months ago. Staying in a small hut at Seyyanam in the district with his grandmother and three brothers, it was only last week that the boys submitted a petition with District Collector Kavitha Ramu seeking help. While she has promised action, Hariharan is until then left with few options but to shoulder the responsibility of having to take up menial labour in order to fend for the hand-to-mouth existence of his family.

While living off ration rice and kanji (gruel), the four brothers, Hariharan (16), Ajay (14), Ajit Kumar (12) and Akhilan (8) are close-knit.

Hariharan tells TNIE that their mother Vanitha died in 2015 after she had a bout of fits. After her death, her husband Chandrashekhar, a barber, became distraught and stopped stepping out.

“He wouldn't eat properly, didn't get proper work. He took care of us very well though. However, due to his grief, his health deteriorated and he died in January 2021," says Hariharan.

Chandrashekhar's father, and the children's grandmother, Pushpam, came to take care of the siblings after his death. While they had a roof over their heads, the house collapsed about a month ago. Following this, they had to move to a small hut nearby.

"The house we were living in was built by my father-in-law, it's very old. There were two parts of the house, and after the other part was razed down by my relatives, the part where we were living in also collapsed. Thanks to a good neighbour, we are now living in this small hut. But it's very difficult. It is very small and has no place for five persons to sleep. Yet, these children don't complain," says Pushpam.

The house which collapsed being rebuilt by Pushpam and the children

The space is filled with all their worldly possessions: the two chairs their father left and some other furniture. There is no electricity supply. With fields nearby, Pushpam has tied gunny bags and clothes to the door to prevent insects from coming in. She also ties a fishing net around the house at night to avoid snakes.

They are now rebuilding the collapsed portion of their house with the little savings that Pushpam has. For now, they've managed to raise a small wall and install some benches so that they can sleep there.

Pushpam is worried about the children's future. She says she's over 70 years old and unable to work. "I go for housework, but I feel very tired. I'm unable to cook good meals for these growing children. I just want them to study well, kanji is enough for me. I don't want Hariharan going to work instead of continuing his education," she says.

Hariharan goes for menial labour. He is also training to be a barber. However, his heart lies in continuing his education. When asked what his dream is, he replies, “Kalvi”.

"I want to study and probably do something in the medical field. I want my brothers also to study well. I've taken admission for Class 11 and want to go to school once it reopens," says Hariharan.