STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Major Tamil Nadu parties reject ‘Kongu Nadu’ idea, but BJP remains noncommittal

Meanwhile, BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran in Tenkasi said that no one needs to fear about the bifurcation of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 12th July 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nainar Nagenthran

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  What started as a mere buzz on social media by BJP-affiliated handles became a hot political topic on Sunday, with almost all major parties in the State denouncing the idea of creating a new Union Territory of ‘Kongu Nadu’ by bifurcating Tamil Nadu.

While DMK leaders made public statements, an AIADMK spokesperson, when contacted, categorically said such ideas should be nipped in the bud. Even BJP leaders distanced themselves from the idea and said there was no such proposal. But they remained wishywashy by claiming that if people wish for a bifurcation, it is the duty of the Union government to execute it.

They did not elaborate on why the issue was raised when there was no such popular demand from the people of the region. A report in a Tamil daily, which triggered the issue by its claim about the purported idea of the Union government, too did not cite any source for its information.

It claimed the Modi government developed the plan because it was angered by DMK leaders’ recent use of the term ‘Ondriya Arasu’ to refer to it. “It’s just a news item that appeared in a daily,” BJP treasurer SR Sekar told reporters at Tirupur, adding that the party has no such plans.

However, he added that the BJP would discuss idea of Kongu Nadu in due course. BJP State legislature party floor leader Nainar Nagenthran, in Tirunelveli, gave an ambiguous reply to reporters. “There are so many ‘nadus’ in Tamil Nadu — Valla Nadu, Varusha Nadu, Vazha Nadu etc.

Can all these be made separate States? But we have to keep in mind developments in the past. Andhra Pradesh was divided into two States. Uttar Pradesh was divided. If the people want the State to be bifurcated, it is the duty of the government.” 

No one can divide Tamil Nadu: DMK

DMK leader Kanimozhi had said, “Tamil Nadu is now under a safe government. So there is no need for the people to harbour such worries. No one can bifurcate the State.” A DMK spokesperson did not mince words when asked for a comment. “BJP’s aim is to give away the resources of Tamil Nadu to the North Indians. In Kongu region, North Indians now have a strong economic base in various areas and the workforce in Tirupur area is also from North India. But this idea will never fructify,” said Constantine Ravindran. He also said it was a move to divert the attention from the Centre’s failures on issues such as the fuel price hike.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan said, “Any thought process hinting at division or separation from Tamil Nadu is highly condemnable and wrong. There will be no second thought on this. Any party that advocates such an idea should be severely dealt with by the law. Even bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh ultimately affected the people of both States.” AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said the motive behind the idea was to “divide Tamil Nadu on caste lines” and was just an adoption of the divide-and-rule policy of the colonial British.

However, ‘Best’ Ramasamy, of Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam, a party which had of late not seen any political success, said, “Since 2010, we have been demanding Kongu Nadu for industrial growth in the area, which has been extensively contributing to the State’s economy.”

Meanwhile, BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran in Tenkasi said that no one needs to fear about the bifurcation of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Coimbatore/Tenkasi)

VCK chief lashes out at BJP

Nagapattinam: VCK General Secretary Thol Thirumavalavan here on Sunday said that the BJP is trying to divide the State using caste and communal politics. He was here to inaugurate an MLA office in Nagapattinam. “What is the need to divide Tamil Nadu? The BJP is trying to project the demand of caste/religious fanatics and regressive individuals as the people’s demand and use it to their advantage. We will defeat the BJP in the General Elections,” he said. On the ministerial berth to L Murugan, he said the BJP insulted Murugan by removing him from the post of BJP state president. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Kongu Nadu Tamil Nadu Coimbatore union territory
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • HAIHARA SUBRAMANIAM
    kongu naadu when started pls tell
    14 hours ago reply

  • B S MANI
    A spark can ignite and burn the whole house down. When earlier ideas came up for State as separate country, divide State into two for two CMs to be accomodated, then why not? When Telangana and Andhra can, why not Taminadu for better focus. Ideas can be debated, without fighting.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp