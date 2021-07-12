Major Tamil Nadu parties reject ‘Kongu Nadu’ idea, but BJP remains noncommittal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What started as a mere buzz on social media by BJP-affiliated handles became a hot political topic on Sunday, with almost all major parties in the State denouncing the idea of creating a new Union Territory of ‘Kongu Nadu’ by bifurcating Tamil Nadu.

While DMK leaders made public statements, an AIADMK spokesperson, when contacted, categorically said such ideas should be nipped in the bud. Even BJP leaders distanced themselves from the idea and said there was no such proposal. But they remained wishywashy by claiming that if people wish for a bifurcation, it is the duty of the Union government to execute it.

They did not elaborate on why the issue was raised when there was no such popular demand from the people of the region. A report in a Tamil daily, which triggered the issue by its claim about the purported idea of the Union government, too did not cite any source for its information.

It claimed the Modi government developed the plan because it was angered by DMK leaders’ recent use of the term ‘Ondriya Arasu’ to refer to it. “It’s just a news item that appeared in a daily,” BJP treasurer SR Sekar told reporters at Tirupur, adding that the party has no such plans.

However, he added that the BJP would discuss idea of Kongu Nadu in due course. BJP State legislature party floor leader Nainar Nagenthran, in Tirunelveli, gave an ambiguous reply to reporters. “There are so many ‘nadus’ in Tamil Nadu — Valla Nadu, Varusha Nadu, Vazha Nadu etc.

Can all these be made separate States? But we have to keep in mind developments in the past. Andhra Pradesh was divided into two States. Uttar Pradesh was divided. If the people want the State to be bifurcated, it is the duty of the government.”

No one can divide Tamil Nadu: DMK

DMK leader Kanimozhi had said, “Tamil Nadu is now under a safe government. So there is no need for the people to harbour such worries. No one can bifurcate the State.” A DMK spokesperson did not mince words when asked for a comment. “BJP’s aim is to give away the resources of Tamil Nadu to the North Indians. In Kongu region, North Indians now have a strong economic base in various areas and the workforce in Tirupur area is also from North India. But this idea will never fructify,” said Constantine Ravindran. He also said it was a move to divert the attention from the Centre’s failures on issues such as the fuel price hike.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan said, “Any thought process hinting at division or separation from Tamil Nadu is highly condemnable and wrong. There will be no second thought on this. Any party that advocates such an idea should be severely dealt with by the law. Even bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh ultimately affected the people of both States.” AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said the motive behind the idea was to “divide Tamil Nadu on caste lines” and was just an adoption of the divide-and-rule policy of the colonial British.

However, ‘Best’ Ramasamy, of Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam, a party which had of late not seen any political success, said, “Since 2010, we have been demanding Kongu Nadu for industrial growth in the area, which has been extensively contributing to the State’s economy.”

Meanwhile, BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran in Tenkasi said that no one needs to fear about the bifurcation of Tamil Nadu.

VCK chief lashes out at BJP

Nagapattinam: VCK General Secretary Thol Thirumavalavan here on Sunday said that the BJP is trying to divide the State using caste and communal politics. He was here to inaugurate an MLA office in Nagapattinam. “What is the need to divide Tamil Nadu? The BJP is trying to project the demand of caste/religious fanatics and regressive individuals as the people’s demand and use it to their advantage. We will defeat the BJP in the General Elections,” he said. On the ministerial berth to L Murugan, he said the BJP insulted Murugan by removing him from the post of BJP state president.