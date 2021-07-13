STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-party team from TN to meet Centre on Mekedatu

The representatives of legislature parties in the State Assembly on Monday spoke in unison on preventing Karnataka’s efforts to build a new dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

A file photo of Mekedatu

A file photo of Mekedatu (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The representatives of legislature parties in the State Assembly on Monday spoke in unison on preventing Karnataka’s efforts to build a new dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. With a view to convey to the Union government about Tamil Nadu’s overall opposition to the project, a resolution was adpoted to send an all-party delegation to New Delhi soon.

It is likely to be headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin or Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan. It will be clear within a day or two, along with the list of leaders of all parties to be part of the delegation.

The meeting, chaired by Stalin, condemned Karnataka’s efforts to construct a new dam at Mekedatu and urged the Union government not to permit the State to go ahead with the project. The meeting also decided to continue all legal and other steps, including petitions filed by Tamil Nadu before the Supreme Court in this regard.

One of the three resolutions adopted at the meeting said the project is an attempt to violate the SC verdict and indeed, is a challenge posed to the Constitution. Stating that this dam would affect farmers of TN, the resolution said the Union Ministries concerned should not clear approvals for this project.

Another resolution said all political parties in TN would extend their full cooperation and support to the government in preventing the dam’s construction. “If the dam comes up, the farmers here would be affected. It is high time that we convey to Karnataka and the Union government that entire TN and its parties stand united on the issue,” the CM said.

Minister Durai Murugan, DMK MP RS Bharathi, former minister D Jayakumar, TNCC president KS Alagiri, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan and MMK president MH Jawahirullah took part in the meeting.

