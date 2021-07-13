STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry DMK urges CM N Rangasamy to convene all party meeting on Mekedatu

The DMK leader who is also a former Health Minister, said that if the dam is constructed, the entire delta region where Karaikal is situated will become a desert.

PUDUCHERRY: DMK MLA and Convenor of party's Karaikal unit AMH Nazim has urged Puducherry government to convene an all party meeting and adopt a resolution urging the Central government to not grant approval for the construction of a dam across Caurvery river at Mekedatu.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday, the DMK leader who is also a former Health Minister, said that if the dam is constructed, the entire delta region where Karaikal is situated will become a desert.

"People and farmers in Karaikal, where Cauvery water is the main source for drinking water and agriculture, will be immensely affected," Nazim added.

"An all-party meeting to record the voice of protest against the dam that will affect the livelihoods of the farmers of Karaikal district and prevent the agricultural lands from running out of water needs to be adopted." he said.

Nazim further said that the way Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken measures in this regard, Puducherry Chief Minister should also convene an all party meeting and then lead a delegation to Delhi along with Tamil Nadu to urge the Union Government against granting approval to the Mekedatu project.

