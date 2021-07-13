Puducherry extends validity of building permit due to Covid-19 pandemic
The permits which have expired during the period from June 1to June 30, 2021 has been extended up to June 2022, according to an order issued by Chief Town Planner S Mahalingam.
Published: 13th July 2021 11:25 AM | Last Updated: 13th July 2021 11:25 AM | A+A A-
PUDUCHERRY: In view of the pandemic COVID-19 and consequent lockdown which has adversely affected the construction activities, the validity the building permits issued by Puducherry Planning Authorities have been extended by a year.
The permits which have expired during the period from June 1to June 30, 2021 has been extended up to June 2022, according to an order issued by Chief Town Planner S Mahalingam on Monday.