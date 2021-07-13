Puducherry extends validity of building permit due to Covid-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In view of the pandemic COVID-19 and consequent lockdown which has adversely affected the construction activities, the validity the building permits issued by Puducherry Planning Authorities have been extended by a year.

The permits which have expired during the period from June 1to June 30, 2021 has been extended up to June 2022, according to an order issued by Chief Town Planner S Mahalingam on Monday.