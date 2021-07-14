STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AK Rajan Committee submits 165-page report on impact of NEET on medical admissions in Tamil Nadu

Based on the panel report, the DMK government is likely to move a resolution seeking exemption for TN from the national-level entrance test and send it to the Centre and the President.

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high-level committee headed by retired Judge AK Rajan constituted last month to study the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in medical admissions in Tamil Nadu, submitted its 165-page report to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat on Wednesday. 

The submission of the report took place a day after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the BJP by challenging the constitution of the committee.

Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, Justice AK Rajan said "Most of the people who have given their views to the committee, said that the NEET is not needed for Tamil Nadu on various counts. We have given certain recommendations to the government. We can't reveal them to the media now. There are many issues like social justice, economical and legal issues etc. We have given a detailed report on the impact of the NEET on various spheres.”

Based on the report of the AK Rajan Committee, the DMK government is likely to move a resolution in the State Assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the national-level entrance test and send it to the Union Government and the President.  The State government may also initiate other legal steps in this regard.

On Tuesday, welcoming the Madras HC verdict upholding the AK Rajan committee, the Chief Minister said, “Once the AK Rajan committee submits its report, the government would take next steps against the NEET continuously.  Since the date for NEET has been notified, the students are in a situation to face the examination this year. It is indeed regrettable. However, we will definitely put a full stop to the NEET.” 

Abolishing NEET is one of the electoral promises of the DMK. Since this promise could not be kept this year after the DMK government assumed office, principal opposition AIADMK and the BJP have been criticising the ruling party on this count.

