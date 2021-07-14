Committee to submit report on NEET soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice AK Rajan committee, constituted by the State government to study the impact of NEET on students from socially backward classes, is likely to submit its final report to Chief Minister M K Stalin in a day or two.

The nine-member committee led by retired High Court judge AK Rajan had sought public opinion on the issue and received over 85,000 responses from different sections of the society. Several associations representing child rights activists, parents, teachers, and students have also sent their views to the commission.

Groups like Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) and Tamil Nadu Parents’ Students Welfare Association have vehemently opposed NEET. They alleged that making NEET mandatory relinquishes the importance of 12 years of education of the students.

Besides, NEET encourages the ‘coaching cult’; statistics have shown that only less than 2% of students cleared NEET without attending coaching classes. This means that the poor and the children from rural and socially disadvantaged communities are discriminated, said TNCRW in its representation to the committee.