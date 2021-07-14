STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: Survey shows 70% seropositivity in Tiruchy Corporation clusters

In the third phase of a sero-survey conducted in Tiruchy, samples of 70 percent of people from eight 'clusters' (pockets) in the Corporation limits have shown presence of Covid antibodies.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:22 AM

Coronavirus
By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the third phase of a sero-survey conducted in Tiruchy, samples of 70 percent of people from eight 'clusters' (pockets) in the Corporation limits have shown presence of Covid antibodies. The survey was conducted in the last week of June and first week of July in eight areas coming under the Corporation limits and 24 pockets in rural areas. Of 240 people surveyed in the Corporation, as many as 168 had antibodies.

For the survey, each pocket consisted of 30 people drawn randomly from a street in an urban area or village in a rural area. In urban areas, 30 samples were drawn from adjacent houses wherever possible. Blood samples were collected and tested for the presence of Covid antibodies using Chemiluminescence based immunoassay (CLIA).

These areas were selected randomly, said health officials. The survey helps to understand the spread of the virus in a particular area.

As per the results of the survey, almost 70 per cent people in the eight pockets had developed Covid antibodies. Officials attribute this to vaccination and high positivity rates during the second wave.

Places like Rayar Thoppu and Duraisamipuram had an 83 per cent seroprevalence. On Mela Eda Street, 76.7 per cent of people had antibodies. On Rajam Street and Bharathidasan Street, 70 per cent had antibodies.

Results of the survey done in the rural areas will be declared soon, said officials.

In the second sero-survey, Tiruchy had a 34 percent seropositivity.

