STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In letter to Modi, Puducherry CM objects to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project

The dam project will adversely affect the Karaikal region of  UT lying in the tail end of Cauvery delta region, the CM said in the letter.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Objecting to the proposed construction of the Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river by the Karnataka government, Puducherry CM N Rangasamy on Wednesday said that he has written to PM Narendra Modi urging him not to grant approval to the project.

The dam project will adversely affect the Karaikal region of  UT lying in the tail end of the Cauvery delta region, the CM said in the letter.

Shortly after chairing a meeting along with PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, and Karaikal MLAs PNR Thirumurugan and PR Siva on the Mekedatu issue,   Rangasamy told The New Indian Express that in the letter to the Prime minister, he has expressed all adverse impacts the Mekedatu project will have on lives of people of Karaikal region, who are dependent on Cauvery water, both for drinking water and agriculture and not permit the project. Similar letters have also been sent to Union Home minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Water resources Gajendra Singh Sekhawat.

Opposition Congress, DMK, VCK and  CPI party members , Villupuram Lok Sabha member Ravi Kumar , Karaikal DMK Convenor and MLA AMH Nazeem and CPI State Secretary AM Saleem, as well as Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, had urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting and adopt a resolution against the Mekedatu project.  They also wanted the CM to lead a delegation to Delhi and represent the Prime Minister against the adverse effect of the project.

The Supreme Court awarded Puducherry 7 TMC of water through the seven tributaries of Cauvery in Tamil Nadu namely Nandalaru, Nattaru, Vanji, Nularu, Arasalaru, Thirumalairajan, and Pravidayan rivers. If Tamil Nadu’s share of water gets affected by the dam, Puducherry’s share will also be affected, the opposition leaders said. Crops cultivated in a total of 42,533 acres in two seasons are dependent on Cauvery water.

Vaithilingam and Saleem also said the Karnataka Government's construction of a dam across the Markandeya river, a tributary of the Thenpennai river, would destroy the farming sector in the Bahour area in Puducherry. Thenpenniyar river originates in Karnataka and flows through  Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before it merges in the Bay of Bengal.

Both the dams, if constructed by Karnataka, would destroy the farming sector and impact groundwater level in both the regions and wanted the Puducherry government to raise objections to both the project.

Meanwhile, some small political and social outfits burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Kamaraj square on Tuesday evening protesting against the dam project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu dam Puducherry PM Modi Cauvery river
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp