Mekedatu row: Protesters in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur burn effigy of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR/TIRUCHY: Members of Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC) on Tuesday burnt effigies of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in 24 places across delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, in protest against the State’s attempt to build a new dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. In Thanjavur, the constituents of CRRC burnt the effigy in front of the railway junction.

They raised slogans saying that building a dam is against the verdict of the Cauvery tribunal and the Supreme Court. They said a reservoir with a capacity of 67 TMC at Mekedatu would block even the floodwater in Cauvery from reaching the Mettur dam.

The protesters urged the Tamil Nadu government to depute a fact finding committee to the site and if there is any evidence of preliminary works for the dam, the State should approach the apex court to get a stay order. In Tiruvarur district, protesters gathered near Mannargudi and burnt the effigy of Yeddiyurappa and raised slogans. As many as 20 farmers staged protest near Periyar statue at the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchy on Tuesday morning.