Tiruppur tailoring unit owner lures potential workers with free petrol offer

A tailoring unit owner in Tiruppur, in search of overlock tailors, recently announced a free offer of petrol to those who join the unit.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 11:20 AM

Representational image

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With the cost of petrol skyrocketing, it has now become an incentive to attract job seekers. A tailoring unit owner in Tiruppur, in search of overlock tailors, recently announced a free offer of petrol to those who join the unit.

Eswaran (35) put up posters across the city offering two litres of petrol free per week. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Eswaran said, "I have owned a small tailoring unit near New Bus Stand for the past three years. I get orders from garment companies. But there is a scarcity of tailors, especially overlock tailors, in the city for the last few months. It began to affect my business. Several tailors left the job citing personal reasons and debt troubles.”

He added that many skilled tailors hail from far away places like Avinashi, Kunnathur, Malaipalayam and use bikes to commute. He cited that the rising fuel prices have dashed their hope of commuting to work.

“Most of them said they came from locations that are 20-24 km away from the workplace. Tailors informed me that they couldn't come on time and I realised that it was the fuel that was the obstacle,” he added.

He told TNIE that he had put up the posters at more than 10 locations. He received responses within a few hours and has even employed a few tailors. He added that the poster had received good traction on social media and he continues to receive calls throughout the day. “As a result, I am forced to switch off my mobile phone from the morning," Eswaran said.

Demand for overlock tailors

Overlock tailors are a part of the power table operators in the tailoring section. Since the stitching section is an important part of the textile and garment industry, these tailors are much in demand in Tiruppur city.

