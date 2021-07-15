STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AK Rajan submits NEET panel report, says many are against test

Based on the report, the State government may move a resolution in the Assembly seeking exemption for NEET in Tamil Nadu and send it to the Union government as well as to the President.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

AK Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s steps towards abolishing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are likely to gain momentum in the coming days since the high-level committee, headed by retired judge AK Rajan, on Wednesday submitted its 165-page report and recommendations on the exam’s impact in medical admissions in Tamil Nadu, to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Based on the report, the State government may move a resolution in the Assembly seeking exemption for NEET in Tamil Nadu and send it to the Union government as well as to the President. The State may also initiate other legal steps to abolish NEET.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Justice AK Rajan said, “Most people who gave their views to the committee said that NEET is not needed for Tamil Nadu on various counts. We have given certain recommendations to the government. We can’t reveal them to the media now. There are many issues like social justice, economical and legal issues, etc. We have given a detailed report on the impact of NEET on various spheres.”

Asked whether the committee has reiterated the judge’s view that the NEET case should be argued on the basis of the Tamil Nadu Admission in Professional Educational Institutions Act, 2006, which abolished all entrance examinations, he agreed, adding that he has been saying this for a long time.

He further stated that the admission of rural students before the introduction of NEET and its status after are part of the report. “The views of all those who submitted their representations to the committee were taken into consideration. Some are of the view that NEET could be conducted only for this year and a few others wished that NEET could be conducted for two years.

We have not expressed our individual views on the matter, but submitted the report based on data collected,” Justice Rajan added. On Tuesday, the Madras High Court had upheld the constitution of the committee. Welcoming the verdict, the CM had said the State would take steps against NEET once the panel submitted its report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Rajan NEET
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp