AK Rajan submits NEET panel report, says many are against test

CHENNAI: The State government’s steps towards abolishing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are likely to gain momentum in the coming days since the high-level committee, headed by retired judge AK Rajan, on Wednesday submitted its 165-page report and recommendations on the exam’s impact in medical admissions in Tamil Nadu, to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Based on the report, the State government may move a resolution in the Assembly seeking exemption for NEET in Tamil Nadu and send it to the Union government as well as to the President. The State may also initiate other legal steps to abolish NEET.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Justice AK Rajan said, “Most people who gave their views to the committee said that NEET is not needed for Tamil Nadu on various counts. We have given certain recommendations to the government. We can’t reveal them to the media now. There are many issues like social justice, economical and legal issues, etc. We have given a detailed report on the impact of NEET on various spheres.”

Asked whether the committee has reiterated the judge’s view that the NEET case should be argued on the basis of the Tamil Nadu Admission in Professional Educational Institutions Act, 2006, which abolished all entrance examinations, he agreed, adding that he has been saying this for a long time.

He further stated that the admission of rural students before the introduction of NEET and its status after are part of the report. “The views of all those who submitted their representations to the committee were taken into consideration. Some are of the view that NEET could be conducted only for this year and a few others wished that NEET could be conducted for two years.

We have not expressed our individual views on the matter, but submitted the report based on data collected,” Justice Rajan added. On Tuesday, the Madras High Court had upheld the constitution of the committee. Welcoming the verdict, the CM had said the State would take steps against NEET once the panel submitted its report.