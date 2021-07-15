STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sixteen kids in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in Puducherry in last two weeks

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported 103 fresh cases and one death from Covid. The number of active cases is 1307, of which 257 are being treated in hospitals

Published: 15th July 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The test positivity rate in Puducherry is 1.62 percent (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Sixteen children aged between one to eight years have tested positive for Covid in the last two weeks and are undergoing treatment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr S Mohan Kumar said. While 12 are aged between one and five years, four are over five years, he said.

Besides, another five newborns to Covid positive mothers have been admitted. Of them, one newborn has tested negative, while the test results of four are awaited, said Dr Mohan Kumar. Hospital sources said that all the children are stable and on supportive therapy only.

In the first and second wave of Covid, children as well as newborns were affected, but those were only a few cases. The children both in hospitals and home isolation recovered.  

JIPMER too has been treating Covid-19 positive children. Often children come for another illness and are found to be Covid positive, JIPMER sources said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported 103 fresh cases and one death from Covid. The number of active cases is 1307, of which 257 are being treated in hospitals. The test positivity rate is 1.62 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.48 percent. The recovery rate is 97.42 percent.

So far, 1,19,405 persons have been infected by Covid, of which 1,16,325 have recovered and 1773 died.

A total of 6,20,708 persons have been vaccinated including the second dose.

LG directs health officials to closely monitor Covid infection in children

Expressing concern that 16 children in Puducherry have been affected by Covid, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the situation should be closely monitored, while parents should keep their children at home and disallow outsiders inside.

“Every minute we have to act carefully and cautiously,” she said. Even though Covid is under control, everyone should be aware that a third wave could strike at any time, she told health officials at the weekly Covid review meeting at Raj Nivas on Thursday.

The vaccinations are progressing well, said the LG. However, it is important to intensify them, she added.

Parents should ensure that they avoid taking children outside and inviting relatives home, said the LG. All pediatricians and general practitioners should closely monitor children for infections. Special facilities created for treatment of children have saved them from danger, she said.

Everyone must work together to control the outbreak, she said and appealed to people to follow Covid prevention measures by realising that the relaxations have been announced in order to avoid economic harm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp