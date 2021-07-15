Stalin to garland statue of K Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To honour the services of former chief minister K Kamaraj, fondly called a Perunthalaivar (a tall leader), Chief Minister MK Stalin will garland his statue here on Thursday, on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary. According to a press statement, Stalin will garland the statue near Pallavan House, Anna Salai. Ministers, MPs, and MLAs will take part in the function.

K Kamaraj, whose government headed the State for nine years from 1954, had represented the Virudhungar and Gudiyatham assembly segments in the Assembly and Virudhunagar and Nagercoil constituencies in the Parliament.

He was instrumental for the industrial and educational development in the State today. He implemented a noon-meals scheme at government schools to improve enrolment and opened thousands of new schools across the State. Besides, he had several reservoirs constructed. In honour of his services to the nation, he was accorded the Bharat Ratna in 1976 posthumously.

