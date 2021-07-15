Tiruvallur: Compensation declared for kin of temple tank drowned victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of five persons who drowned in a temple tank, in Tiruvallur district.

According to a press release, Sumathi (35), Jothi (35), Ashwitha (14) and Jeevitha (14) tried to save Narmatha, a 11-year-old-girl who ventured into the deeper part of a temple tank in Karuppukuppam village in Tiruvallur district. Four drowned while trying to rescue the girl.

The Chief Minister announced the compensation from the Chief Minister’s relief fund and expressed his grief.