Will take BJP to the masses: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP State president-designate K Annamalai on Wednesday said that his priority was to take the party to the 13,000 villages across Tamil Nadu. Annamalai visited the Thandu Mariyamman temple in the city along with the senior party leaders in the district before starting on a yatra from Coimbatore to Chennai to take charge as party chief on July 16.

“I will take schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s ideology to every household in Tamil Nadu. The BJP will emerge as a major political party in the State using the power of experienced leaders and youth,” he said on the occasion.

The former IPS officer, who was given a rousing reception in the city, said that Covid appropriate behaviour would be followed during the rally. However, most of the BJP cadres were found violating physical distancing norms on Wednesday. Annamalai is scheduled to meet his party cadre in Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur as part of the yatra.

On assuming the top party post at a young age, Annamalai said that age was not important factor in the BJP. “The party appoints people based on the functionary’s experience.The BJP is not owned by a single person.”