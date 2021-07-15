STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will take BJP to the masses: Annamalai

BJP State president-designate K Annamalai on Wednesday said that his priority was to take the party to the 13,000 villages across Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP State president-designate K Annamalai on Wednesday said that his priority was to take the party to the 13,000 villages across Tamil Nadu. Annamalai visited the Thandu Mariyamman temple in the city along with the senior party leaders in the district before starting on a yatra from Coimbatore to Chennai to take charge as party chief on July 16.

“I will take schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s ideology to every household in Tamil Nadu. The BJP will emerge as a major political party in the State using the power of experienced leaders and youth,” he said on the occasion. 

The former IPS officer, who was given a rousing reception in the city, said that Covid appropriate behaviour would be followed during the rally. However, most of the BJP cadres were found violating physical distancing norms on Wednesday. Annamalai is scheduled to meet his party cadre in Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur as part of the yatra.

On assuming the top party post at a young age, Annamalai said that age was not important factor in the BJP. “The party appoints people based on the functionary’s experience.The BJP is not owned by a single person.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai BJP Tamil Nadu
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp