AIADMK didn’t take proper legal steps on NEET: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Addressing mediapersons after garlanding the statue of late Chief Minister K Kamaraj at Kamaraj Manimandapam in Virudhunagar on his 119th birthday, Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi said that CM MK Stalin has formed the AK Rajan committee to cancel NEET examination.

“The previous AIADMK government was not taking proper legal steps in handling the NEET issue and it has led to this problem and landed the State and the students in such a fix. The CM has appointed the committee to handle the issue in a proper and legal manner,” she said and recalled the fact that party supremo M Karunanidhi announced Kamaraj’s birthday as ‘Education Development Day’ and said that both the leaders had mutual love and respect for each other.

Commenting on State BJP’s stand to support Tamil Nadu in Mekedatu dam issue, she said that expressing support in rightful issues is an appreciable one. Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, Tenkasi MP Dhanush Kumar, and MLAs were also present.

Kanimozhi said the Union government, without any ego, must provide the right to the States in deciding whether or not to conduct the NEET exam, as Education comes under Concurrent List. He also said in the appointment of a cabinet minister from the State has yet again proved that Tamil Nadu comes last for the BJP party.