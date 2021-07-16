Annamalai clarifies remark on ‘controlling media’

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: President-designate of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit K Annamalai stirred a controversy with a statement on controlling media and hastened to clarify that he referred to fake news. Annamalai had said, ‘In next six months, you will see that we will control media. L Murugan has assumed charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.”

The video of his speech went viral and triggered a backlash. Annamalai then clarified that he was mentioning the New Information Technology Act. “Once it comes into force, a lot of non-traditional media including people who tweet about political leaders portraying them wrongly will be identified and fake news will be controlled,” he told TNIE.