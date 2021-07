By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Class 12 results in Tamil Nadu will be released on July 19 at 11 am, the school education department announced on Friday.

School students can enter their registration number and date of birth to find out the results on any of four websites.

The websites are www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dg1.tn.nic.in, www.dg2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in.

The results will also be sent as a text message to the mobile numbers mentioned in the affidavit submitted to schools.