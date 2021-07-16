Coimbatore hospital chief cheated of Rs 3 cr, duo arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A village panchayat president from Pudukkottai district and his associate were arrested by Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB) police for allegedly cheating a private hospital chairman to the tune of Rs 2.85 crore.

Police said Coimbatore Royal Care Hospital chairman K Madheswaran (59) complained that a four-member gang, including Patchikottai panchayat president N Paneerselvam (58), had swindled `2.85 crore from him while promising to source Rs 100 crore funding for the expansion of the hospital.

Following the complaint, Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB) police booked a case on June 23, against Panneerselvam, Balasubramaniam, Selvakuram and Kennady under sections 120 (b), 406, 420 and 506 (i) of the IPC.

Based on the city Commissioner of Police Deepak M Damor’s direction, the CCB carried out a search in various properties of Paneerselvam at Alankudi in and Chennai, after obtaining a court direction. They also seized several documents including cheque leaves, agreements and promissory notes from his office and residence, said police.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam and his associate Selvakumar (47) were arrested and police seized fake DD worth around Rs 99 crore and two cars from his possession. Balasubramaniam from Avinashi and Kennady from Thanjavur are still at large, said police.

It is to be noted that Panneerselvam was facing more than 22 cheating cases across the State including charges of circulating counterfeit currency in 2010.