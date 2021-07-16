STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest department study finds 18 elephant migratory paths between TN, Kerala

A study commissioned by Forest department has identified 18 paths used by elephants to migrate between Coimbatore and Mannarkkad in Kerala.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A study commissioned by Forest department has identified 18 paths used by elephants to migrate between Coimbatore and Mannarkkad in Kerala.  The study was conducted by elephant expert Dr. N Sivaganesan at the behest of Forest department.

A majority of the identified routes is in in foothills and gentle slopes in a gradient of 800 -1000 mts (from sea level) and the animals avoided hilly tracts. Some of the routes cut across national and State highways, the study revealed.

Human-animal conflict is reported mostly in in Madukkarai, Coimbatore, Boluvampatti, Periya Naicken Palayam and Karamadai  during North-East monsoon when elephants move from Nilambur Elephant Reserve in Kerala, District Forest Officer D Venkatesh explained.

“Availability of perennial water sources and abundance of green tracts greatly influenced the choice of routes . We must act fast and conserve the migratory routes to address the human - animal conflict with the participation of inter-governmental institutions,” Venkatesh said.

He added that the study would help to understand the ecological health of the migratory routes and identify steps to be taken to keep the routes free from any hindrances. The study would also help to design a framework to undertake camera trap studies for better understanding of the profiles, and age-sex classification for elephant movement dynamics in the Nilambur-Coimbatore Elephant Reserve categorised under Brahmagiri - Nilgiri - Eastern Ghats Elephant landscape.  

Sivaganesan said that the elephant population was stable in these forest division and that he spotted calf, adult and cow elephants, He said further studies would be conducted on how elephants enter agricultural farms and residential areas.

The methodologies used for the study included dialogues and questionnaire surveys with local communities living in the forest areas and adjacent elephant habitat, forest officials and field staff working in various forest divisions of Kerala and TamilNadu. Reconnaissance surveys for ground- truthing were also done during field visits, along with both interstate field staff of Mannarkkad and Coimbatore divisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp