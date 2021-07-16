International firms to set up amusement parks in TN?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is considering inviting international players in the amusement park industry to set up parks, said Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments secretary B Chandramohan.

Speaking at a virtual event, ‘India’s Domestic Tourism — Challenges and Opportunities in the Changing World Order’, Chandramohan said that the State has been preparing an action plan for facilitating its culture, heritage, pilgrimage and eco-tourism by focussing on 10 major activities.

He also said that considerations are on to promote water sports in the Chennai-Mahabalipuram stretch. The State is also planning to turn tea estates and rubber plantations into tourism spots, he added.

He said Chief Minister MK Stalin is keen to promote meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions (MICE) which could be given a boost once the outbreak of Covid-19 has been under control.

The Chief Minister had earlier held a review meeting with the Tourism department on the need for a master plan for fully realising the Tamil Nadu’s tourism potential.

Chandramohan had given the nod to the Commissioner of tourism to set up a 14-member committee to come out with a revival plan for the tourism sector and to suggest Standard operating Protocols (SoPs) for tourists in the State. The tourism sector in Tamil Nadu has been looking for financial help and advertisements to woo tourists into the State.